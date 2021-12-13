Miss Mississippi, Holly Brand, competes for the 100th Miss America crown

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WCBI)- Miss Mississippi Holly Brand joined 50 other young women this weekend in Connecticut for the start of Miss America Week.

The Meridian native was named Miss Golden Triangle before moving on to win Miss Mississippi this past summer.

A preliminary competition is already underway. Brand will compete tonight in the categories of On-Stage Question & Social Impact Pitch.

Her social impact platform is “if you see a need, take the lead,” focusing on volunteering.

“I’m having such an amazing time,” said Brand. “I’m so honored to be here. It’s such a historic moment as it’s the 100th-anniversary competition. I just completed my interview. I feel great about it and I’m excited to kick off the competition.”

Miss America will be crowned Thursday night.