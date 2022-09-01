Miss Mississippi warns students about the dangers of smoking and vaping

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Miss Mississippi is preparing school children for the “Tar Wars”, a term used to describe a tobacco and vaping prevention program.

Emmie Perkins visited Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary Thursday morning to warn students about the dangers of smoking. Perkins has 20 schools on her list to visit on behalf of the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians.

In her message, Perkins states that vaping is at an all-time high. She hopes the students take heed to her words.

“Students really love being in assemblies. They love listening to the message of Tar Wars because it’s interactive, it’s fun, and they leave the presentation hopefully learning that can spread the message but also remember the message on the dangers of tobacco usage themselves.”

Under Federal law, It is illegal to purchase and use vapes if you are under the age of 18. The age is 21 for tobacco use.