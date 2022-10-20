Miss. Republican party launches initiative to recruit women into politics

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Republican party launches a women’s initiative to recruit and train more women to run for office or become more active in the party.

The announcement was recently made outside the GOP headquarters in Jackson.

This plan is one way that leaders believe they can grow the party.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch says despite women making up half of the electorate, too few have been elected on the state and national levels.

“In our 200 years as a state, we’ve only elected four women to statewide constitutional office. Only four. We only have 15% of our Mississippi legislature serving that are women. 15%. Again, entirely too low. Our friend Cindy Hyde-Smith is the only woman to ever serve and represent us in Washington DC. Again, we need more,” said Fitch.

State GOP leaders also launched a minority outreach committee.

African-Americans predominantly support the state’s Democratic party.

The committee hopes people will sit down and talk with them to see where they align on specific issues.

