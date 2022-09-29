Miss. State Board of Education says schools must have weapon policy

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – School districts across the state must adopt a weapons policy if they have not already.

The Mississippi State Board of Education removed portions of its policy that conflicted with the state’s enhanced conceal carry laws.

SBE says it will be up to local districts to make their own policies about weapons on campus.

Some area districts already have a policy in place.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter