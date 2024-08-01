Miss Teen USA airs August 1 on The CW Network

LOS ANGELES (WCBI) – Addie Carver is representing Mississippi in the Miss Teen USA pageant at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. And that is airing on August 1 on The CW Network at 7 p.m.

Carver said she took a personal tragedy, the loss of her father, and used that to inspire other people to find joy in their lives.

For Carver, that’s dance. She is the founder of Dance to Empower and focuses on dance education and awareness.

She is a junior in high school.

The Miss USA pageant airs Sunday, August 4 at 7 p.m. on The CW Network.

