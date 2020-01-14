Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for four Jackson teens

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Missing/Endangered Child Alert has been issued for four Jackson teenagers.

Zykarol Winford, 14, is 5’5 and weighs 115 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Zykia Winford, 15, is 5’5 and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Yakriel Winford, 16, is 5’0 with an unknown weight with brown eyes and hair. Winford was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Khyree Green, 17, is 5’6 and weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

The group was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Rebel Woods Drive in Hinds County.

The teenagers could possibly be with Arnotia R. Baker, 40. Baker is 5’4 and weighs 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zykarol Winford, Khryee Green, Yakriel Winford and Zykia Winford, or Arnotia Baker, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-213-6154.