Missing/endangered Scott County girl found safe

CANCELLED: Mariana Johnson has been located and is safe.

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI, MBI)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to find a missing Scott County girl.

Eight month old Mariana Elise Johnson of Morton was last seen in the 600 block of Kaleem Road, wearing a white long sleeve shirt with hearts on the shirt and diaper.

Officials believe she may be with 29-year-old George Johnson Jr. He’s described as a five foot nine inch tall black male, with a beard.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black shirt with red lettering and black pants.

The car they’re believed to be in is a 2005 black Chevrolet Suburban SUV with Mississippi license plate, S-B-A 5324.

The car was last seen traveling on Highway 80. The direction it was traveling is unknown.

If you have any information, call the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 601-469-1511.