TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)-Investigators need your help to find a missing man last seen in Tupelo.

Anthony Ross Powell has been missing since August 3rd.

The last time he was seen was near the Barnes Crossing Mall area.

He also frequents the cross-town area of Tupelo.

Powell is 5’6″, 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a teal button-down shirt, dark jeans, white sneakers, and a tan cap with a “GELATO” logo on the front before he went missing.

If you know where Powell may be, contact Tupelo police at 662-841-6491.

You can email the department at tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter