MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Two children reported missing in Monroe County have been found.

They are currently at the sheriff’s department.

Investigators say Billy Wayne Jones, 37, left the Gilmore Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, in Amory, with the kids.

One year-old Katlina Miracle Jones and 12 year-old Faith Jalena-Lynn Jones are the girls that were reported missing.

Jones is the father of the two girls.

It’s unclear if he will face any charges.