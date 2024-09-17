Missing swimmer’s body found off County Road in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The three-day search for a missing swimmer in Lee County is over.

Around 2:30 p.m. on September 17, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a body had been found off of County Road 2578 at Dugger Creek.

Personnel from the Lee and Itawamba County Sheriffs’ Offices, along with The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, Tupelo Fire Department Swift Water Teams, and area volunteer fire departments have been searching the areas along Twenty Mile and Dugger Creeks since September 15.

The deceased has been identified as Josh Mallett.

