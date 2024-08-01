Missing teen in Neshoba County last seen July 30 at 3 am

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement is searching for a missing teenager from Neshoba County.

15-year-old Celestial Skye Maxwell was last seen at about 3 a.m. on July 30.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing and Endangered alert for her.

Investigators say she was in the Pearl River Community of Neshoba County.

Maxwell lived in Choctaw, which is on the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Reservation.

She’s 5 feet tall and weighs about 172 pounds.

Maxwell was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, and she has nose jewelry.

If you have seen her, call your local law enforcement.

