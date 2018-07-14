- Advertisement -

BIG SUR, Calif. — An Oregon woman who vanished last week in California has been found injured after her Jeep went over a cliff near Big Sur. Monterey County sheriff’s Cmdr. John Thornburg tells the San Francisco Chronicle that 23-year-old Angela Hernandez of Portland was spotted Friday night by a couple walking near Highway 1.

He says the woman had an injured shoulder. However, authorities say she was alert and was walking on a remote beach when rescuers reached her.

Hernandez was last seen south of Half Moon Bay on July 6.

Facebook / Monterey County Sheriff

Family members said she had been driving from Portland to her sister’s home in Lancaster in Southern California.

CBS San Francisco reorts her sister, Isabel Hernandez, posted a video on Facebook thanking everyone.

“Sorry I’m just in shock. Everybody that … helped us through the whole thing and Angela will be OK. I’m so happy,” Isabel Hernandez wrote.