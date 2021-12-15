Missionary Union Baptist Church serves almost 300 plates to the community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Missionary Union Baptist Church was feeding the need in Columbus Tuesday.

The church participated in the Loaves and Fishes event, which allows churches or organizations to serve meals to those in need.

Tuesday, Missionary Union Baptist served 296 meals and will continue to serve meals on the second Tuesday of each month.

“When you think about it so many folks don’t have jobs and are less fortunate in whatever capacity,” said Dennies M. Hannah, Pastor of Missionary Union Baptist Church. “They just need someone to show some compassion and by doing so we’re following the ministries of Jesus.”

“We at least try to do a hot meal and what I try to do for Mission Union Baptist Church Loaves and Fishes Ministry, I would make that I do a full course meal which consists of meat, dessert, two sides, bread, and water,” said Lavonne Harris, chef for Missionary Union Baptist.

Loaves and Fishes events take place Monday through Friday from 11:30 AM to 1 PM on 223 22nd Street North.