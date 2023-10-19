Mississippi 3rd grade reading test scores drop slightly but remain strong

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The pass rate on Mississippi’s third-grade reading test dropped slightly last school year but still remains strong.

The 2022-2023 pass rate was only one-tenth of a percent lower than the previous year, coming in at 84.9%.

In 2021-2022 it was an even 85%.

The highest marks came in 2019 when 85.6% of third graders passed the test.

Since 2016, third-grade students have had to score at a Level three or higher on the statewide assessment before they could be promoted to the fourth grade.

You can find the final reading pass rate for your student’s district on the Mississippi Department of Education’s website at www.mdek12.org

