Mississippi achieves unemployment records.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi achieves new record low unemployment numbers in July.

Governor Tate Reeves says the new unemployment rate of 2.7% is a new record low.

The number of unemployed people also reached new a low in July, with 33,443 people without work.

Mississippi is reporting more than 1.1 million non-farm jobs. That is a record high.

“What we’re witnessing in Mississippi is unprecedented success that is strengthening our economy, creating high-paying jobs, and improving the lives of Mississippians across our state. We’re doing the commonsense, conservative things that are proven to deliver results, and we’re not stopping anytime soon. Thank you to all the hardworking Mississippians who made these historic achievements possible,” said Reeves in a press release.