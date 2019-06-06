Mississippi Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson’s father killed in situation involving law enforcement

At the request of the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the circumstances that led to an officer involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Simpson County. All investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney’s office throughout the process for consideration and review. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will refrain from further comment regarding this ongoing case in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. As is our policy, MBI does not identify officers involved in these types of incidents, and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective agency.