Mississippi Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson’s father killed in situation involving law enforcement

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The father of Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson was shot and killed in a situation involving law enforcement officials.
Officials confirmed an incident happened involving Harry Gipson and law enforcement officers and it could be related to a mental illness he reportedly had caused from a brain injury.
Law enforcement sources said that Harry Gipson was shot by a Simpson Co. deputy after Gipson discharged a firearm in their presence.
Andy Gipson said in a statement, “My father passed away tragically after a years-long struggle with a brain injury and related illness. Please pray for our family and we ask for a period of privacy to grieve.”
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant tweeted a comment shortly after news of the incident broke, “Deborah and I offer our deepest sympathy to Andy and his family. I am certain his faith and our prayers will bring him through this tragedy.”
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is on the scene and is actively investigating.
MBI released this statement:
At the request of the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the circumstances that led to an officer involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Simpson County. All investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney’s office throughout the process for consideration and review. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will refrain from further comment regarding this ongoing case in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. As is our policy, MBI does not identify officers involved in these types of incidents, and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective agency.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.