Mississippi agents make big moonshine bust in Hancock County

PERKINSTON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi authorities are busting what they say is the largest moonshine operation they’ve seen in some time.

Agents with the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverage Control division tell local news outlets they seized more than 80 gallons (300 liters) of moonshine Thursday in northern Hancock County.

- Advertisement -

Department of Revenue Associate Commissioner Kathy Waterbury says agents seized moonshine, flavorings and more than $10,000 cash at Kelly Necaise’s residence.

Waterbury says agents found a six-barrel still containing 300 gallons (1,100 liters) of mash, 875 pounds (400 kilograms) of sugar and 77 gallons (290 liters) of moonshine on Trent Necaise’s property.

No one has been arrested.

Agent Fred Herndon says moonshining has increased, blaming the Discovery Channel show Moonshiners. He warns illegal distilling is a felony. Possessing untaxed whiskey is a misdemeanor.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)