Mississippi AP High School Football Polls: Week Eight

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP/WCBI) — The latest high school football polls voted on by the Mississippi Associated Press for week eight.
Class Overall
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Madison Central (15) (7-0) 150 1
2. West Point (7-1) 114 2
3. Starkville (5-2) 102 3
4. Brandon (6-2 ) 97 4
5. Picayune (7-0) 95 5
6. South Panola (7-1) 73 6
7. Oxford (6-1) 55 7
8. West Jones (7-0) 46 9
9. Pearl (5-2) 36 8
10. Petal (6-1) 31 0
Others receiving votes: West Marion 9, Corinth 6, Lafayette 5, South Pike 2, Columbia 2, Heritage Aca. 1, St. Joseph, Greenville 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Madison Central (15) (7-0) 150 1
2. Brandon (6-2) 121 3
3. Starkville (5-2) 117 2
4. South Panola (7-1) 91 4
5. Pearl (4-2) 44 5
Others receiving votes: Oxford 38, Petal 26, D’Iberville 7, Biloxi 6.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. West Point (11) (7-1) 145 1
2. Picayune (4) (7-0) 137 2
3. West Jones (7-0) 122 3
4. Laurel (6-1) 101 4
5. Lafayette (5-2) 89 5
Others receiving votes: Provine 6.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. South Pike (9) (8-0) 144 1
2. Greenwood (5) (8-0) 138 2
3. Corinth (1) (6-1) 115 3
4. Louisville (6-2) 108 4
5. Itawamba AHS (8-0) 95 5
Others receiving votes: none.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Columbia (9) (6-1) 132 1
2. West Marion (5) (7-0) 124 4
3. North Panola (5-1) 81 2
4. Magee (1) (7-0) 76 NR
5. Noxubee County (4-3) 50 NR
Others receiving votes: Houston 40, Booneville 35, Senatobia 30, Winona 20, Seminary 6, Amory 6.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Philadelphia (10) (7-1) 136 1
(tie) Taylorsville (3) (7-1) 136 3
3. Bay Springs (6-1) 107 2
4. Scott Central (5-2) 68 4
5. South Delta (1) (7-0) 31 NR
(tie) East Webster (1) (6-1) 31 5
Others receiving votes: Calhoun City 27, North Side 25, Charleston 18, Lake 14, Walnut 7.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Nanih Waiya (11) (6-2 ) 146 2
2. Smithville (2) (6-1) 127 3
3. Noxapater (5-3) 108 1
4. Lumberton (6-1) 98 T4
5. Simmons (1) (4-2) 93 T4
Others receiving votes: Resurrection Catholic (1) 22, West Lowndes 6.
Class Private Schools
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Heritage Aca. (12) (9-0) 147 1
2. Jackson Prep (7-1) 130 2
3. St. Joseph, Greenville (8-0) 117 3
4. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (3) (7-2) 112 4
5. Pillow Aca. (7-1) 94 5
Others receiving votes: none.
—
All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Boswell Media, Kosciusko; The Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; Bolivar Commercial, Cleveland; The Daily Corinthian, Corinth; Greene County Herald, Leakesville; Delta Democrat-Times, Greenville; The Sun-Herald, Biloxi-Gulfport; Hattiesburg Impact, Hattiesburg; The Clarion-Ledger, Jackson; The Natchez Democrat, Natchez; Starkville Daily News, Starkville; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg; WTVA-TV, Tupelo; WCBI, Columbus.