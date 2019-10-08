Mississippi AP High School Football Polls: Week Eight

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP/WCBI) — The latest high school football polls voted on by the Mississippi Associated Press for week eight.

Class Overall

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Madison Central (15) (7-0) 150 1

2. West Point (7-1) 114 2

3. Starkville (5-2) 102 3

4. Brandon (6-2 ) 97 4

5. Picayune (7-0) 95 5

6. South Panola (7-1) 73 6

7. Oxford (6-1) 55 7

8. West Jones (7-0) 46 9

9. Pearl (5-2) 36 8

10. Petal (6-1) 31 0

Others receiving votes: West Marion 9, Corinth 6, Lafayette 5, South Pike 2, Columbia 2, Heritage Aca. 1, St. Joseph, Greenville 1.

- Advertisement -

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Madison Central (15) (7-0) 150 1

2. Brandon (6-2) 121 3

3. Starkville (5-2) 117 2

4. South Panola (7-1) 91 4

5. Pearl (4-2) 44 5

Others receiving votes: Oxford 38, Petal 26, D’Iberville 7, Biloxi 6.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. West Point (11) (7-1) 145 1

2. Picayune (4) (7-0) 137 2

3. West Jones (7-0) 122 3

4. Laurel (6-1) 101 4

5. Lafayette (5-2) 89 5

Others receiving votes: Provine 6.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. South Pike (9) (8-0) 144 1

2. Greenwood (5) (8-0) 138 2

3. Corinth (1) (6-1) 115 3

4. Louisville (6-2) 108 4

5. Itawamba AHS (8-0) 95 5

Others receiving votes: none.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Columbia (9) (6-1) 132 1

2. West Marion (5) (7-0) 124 4

3. North Panola (5-1) 81 2

4. Magee (1) (7-0) 76 NR

5. Noxubee County (4-3) 50 NR

Others receiving votes: Houston 40, Booneville 35, Senatobia 30, Winona 20, Seminary 6, Amory 6.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Philadelphia (10) (7-1) 136 1

(tie) Taylorsville (3) (7-1) 136 3

3. Bay Springs (6-1) 107 2

4. Scott Central (5-2) 68 4

5. South Delta (1) (7-0) 31 NR

(tie) East Webster (1) (6-1) 31 5

Others receiving votes: Calhoun City 27, North Side 25, Charleston 18, Lake 14, Walnut 7.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nanih Waiya (11) (6-2 ) 146 2

2. Smithville (2) (6-1) 127 3

3. Noxapater (5-3) 108 1

4. Lumberton (6-1) 98 T4

5. Simmons (1) (4-2) 93 T4

Others receiving votes: Resurrection Catholic (1) 22, West Lowndes 6.

Class Private Schools

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Heritage Aca. (12) (9-0) 147 1

2. Jackson Prep (7-1) 130 2

3. St. Joseph, Greenville (8-0) 117 3

4. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (3) (7-2) 112 4

5. Pillow Aca. (7-1) 94 5

Others receiving votes: none.

—

All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Boswell Media, Kosciusko; The Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; Bolivar Commercial, Cleveland; The Daily Corinthian, Corinth; Greene County Herald, Leakesville; Delta Democrat-Times, Greenville; The Sun-Herald, Biloxi-Gulfport; Hattiesburg Impact, Hattiesburg; The Clarion-Ledger, Jackson; The Natchez Democrat, Natchez; Starkville Daily News, Starkville; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg; WTVA-TV, Tupelo; WCBI, Columbus.