Mississippi AP High School Football Polls: Week Six

By
Tom Eble
-
0

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — The latest high school football polls from the Mississippi AP.

Class Overall

School                       W-L       Pts  Prv

1. Madison Central (13)     (4-0)     130  1

2. Pearl                    (3-1)     104  2

3. South Panola             (5-0)     99   4

4. West Point               (4-1)     94   5

5. Starkville               (3-2)     68   6

6. Brandon                  (3-2)     58   3

7. Picayune                 (4-0)     44   8

8. Oxford                   (3-1)     41   7

9. Lafayette                (3-1)     23   9

10. West Jones               (4-0)     13   4

Others receiving votes: South Pike 6, Greenwood 6, Oak Grove 6, Columbia 5, North Side 4, St. Joseph, Greenville 3, Taylorsville 3, Corinth 2, Biloxi 2, Laurel 1, Water Valley 1, Heritage Aca. 1, Louisville 1.

Class 1A

School                  W-L       Pts  Prv

1. Noxapater (12)      (4-1)     129  1

2. Smithville          (3-1)     110  2

3. Nanih Waiya (1)     (3-2)     104  3

4. Lumberton           (3-2)     89   4

5. Simmons             (3-2)     73   5

Others receiving votes: West Bolivar 9, Resurrection Catholic 6. <

Class 2A

School                       W-L       Pts  Prv

1. Taylorsville (11)        (5-0)     128  1

2. Philadelphia (1)         (4-1)     115  2

3. Bay Springs              (5-0)     103  3

4. Scott Central            (4-1)     91   5

5. Charleston               (3-2)     43   4

Others receiving votes: East Webster 24, North Side (1) 10, Calhoun City 6. <

Class 3A

School                  W-L       Pts  Prv

1. Columbia (11)       (5-0)     128  1

2. Houston (2)         (5-0)     116  3

3. Seminary            (4-1)     79   5

4. Water Valley        (3-1)     64   2

5. North Panola        (5-0)     61   NR

Others receiving votes: Noxubee County 45, West Marion 8, Booneville 7, Magee 6, Yazoo County 6.

Class 4A

School                  W-L       Pts  Prv

1. South Pike (8)      (5-0)     125  1

2. Greenwood (4)       (5-0)     118  2

3. Corinth (1)         (3-1)     95   4

4. Louisville          (3-2)     93   3

5. Itawamba AHS        (5-0)     82   5

Others receiving votes: New Albany 7.

Class 5A

School                  W-L       Pts  Prv

1. West Point (10)     (4-1)     127  1

2. Picayune (3)        (4-0)     117  2

3. Lafayette           (3-1)     100  3

4. West Jones          (4-0)     97   4

5. Laurel              (3-1)     79   5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 6A

School                       W-L       Pts  Prv

1. Madison Central (13)     (4-0)     130  1

2. Pearl                    (3-1)     113  2

3. South Panola             (5-0)     106  4

4. Starkville               (3-2)     81   5

5. Brandon                  (3-2)     70   3

Others receiving votes: Oxford 20. <

Class Private Schools

School                           W-L       Pts  Prv

1. Heritage Aca. (10)            (6-0)     127  2

2. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (2)   (5-1)     109  1

3. Jackson Prep (1)             (4-1)     105  3

4. St. Joseph, Greenville       (5-0)     98   4

5. Pillow Aca.                  (5-0)     81   5

Others receiving votes: None.

