Mississippi AP High School Football Polls: Week Six

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — The latest high school football polls from the Mississippi AP.
Class Overall
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Madison Central (13) (4-0) 130 1
2. Pearl (3-1) 104 2
3. South Panola (5-0) 99 4
4. West Point (4-1) 94 5
5. Starkville (3-2) 68 6
6. Brandon (3-2) 58 3
7. Picayune (4-0) 44 8
8. Oxford (3-1) 41 7
9. Lafayette (3-1) 23 9
10. West Jones (4-0) 13 4
Others receiving votes: South Pike 6, Greenwood 6, Oak Grove 6, Columbia 5, North Side 4, St. Joseph, Greenville 3, Taylorsville 3, Corinth 2, Biloxi 2, Laurel 1, Water Valley 1, Heritage Aca. 1, Louisville 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Noxapater (12) (4-1) 129 1
2. Smithville (3-1) 110 2
3. Nanih Waiya (1) (3-2) 104 3
4. Lumberton (3-2) 89 4
5. Simmons (3-2) 73 5
Others receiving votes: West Bolivar 9, Resurrection Catholic 6. <
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Taylorsville (11) (5-0) 128 1
2. Philadelphia (1) (4-1) 115 2
3. Bay Springs (5-0) 103 3
4. Scott Central (4-1) 91 5
5. Charleston (3-2) 43 4
Others receiving votes: East Webster 24, North Side (1) 10, Calhoun City 6. <
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Columbia (11) (5-0) 128 1
2. Houston (2) (5-0) 116 3
3. Seminary (4-1) 79 5
4. Water Valley (3-1) 64 2
5. North Panola (5-0) 61 NR
Others receiving votes: Noxubee County 45, West Marion 8, Booneville 7, Magee 6, Yazoo County 6.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. South Pike (8) (5-0) 125 1
2. Greenwood (4) (5-0) 118 2
3. Corinth (1) (3-1) 95 4
4. Louisville (3-2) 93 3
5. Itawamba AHS (5-0) 82 5
Others receiving votes: New Albany 7.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. West Point (10) (4-1) 127 1
2. Picayune (3) (4-0) 117 2
3. Lafayette (3-1) 100 3
4. West Jones (4-0) 97 4
5. Laurel (3-1) 79 5
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Madison Central (13) (4-0) 130 1
2. Pearl (3-1) 113 2
3. South Panola (5-0) 106 4
4. Starkville (3-2) 81 5
5. Brandon (3-2) 70 3
Others receiving votes: Oxford 20. <
Class Private Schools
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Heritage Aca. (10) (6-0) 127 2
2. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (2) (5-1) 109 1
3. Jackson Prep (1) (4-1) 105 3
4. St. Joseph, Greenville (5-0) 98 4
5. Pillow Aca. (5-0) 81 5
Others receiving votes: None.