Mississippi AP Prep Polls — Week Nine

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — The Associated Press of Mississippi released its high school football polls for week nine of the 2018 season.
Class Overall
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Horn Lake (5) (8-0) 100 2
2. Hattiesburg (5) (7-0) 98 1
3. Brandon (1) (7-1) 91 3
4. Northwest Rankin (6-1) 79 4
5. Starkville (6-1) 64 6
6. West Point (6-1) 60 5
7. Madison Central (6-1) 43 7
8. Olive Branch (7-0) 25 8
9. Clinton (7-1) 17 10
10. East Central (7-0) 14 9
Others receiving votes: Jackson Prep 5, Louisville 2, Oak Grove 2, Lafayette 2, Corinth 1, Tupelo 1, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Horn Lake (9) (8-0) 106 1
2. Brandon (2) (7-1) 101 2
3. Northwest Rankin (6-1) 89 3
4. Starkville (6-1) 78 4
5. Madison Central (6-1) 66 5
Others receiving votes: none.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Hattiesburg (10) (7-0) 109 1
2. West Point (1) (6-1) 99 2
3. Olive Branch (7-0) 88 3
4. Lafayette (5-2) 77 4
5. Picayune (5-2) 42 5
Others receiving votes: West Jones 25.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East Central (8) (7-0) 104 1
2. Louisville (3) (7-1) 102 2
3. Pontotoc (7-1) 89 3
4. Poplarville (6-1) 76 4
5. Mendenhall (7-0) 56 5
Others receiving votes: Corinth 13.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. North Panola (10) (6-1) 109 1
2. Winona (1) (8-0) 98 2
3. Houston (6-1) 81 3
4. Jefferson Davis County (6-2) 48 4
5. Water Valley (7-1) 38 T5
Others receiving votes: North Pontotoc 21, Velma Jackson 13, Columbia 13, Booneville 12, Jefferson County 7.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Taylorsville (11) (8-0) 110 1
2. Scott Central (8-0) 97 2
3. Collins (6-1) 89 3
4. Pelahatchie (7-1) 78 4
5. Pisgah (7-1) 60 5
Others receiving votes: Calhoun City 6.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Simmons (11) (8-0) 110 1
2. Nanih Waiya (7-1) 96 3
3. Lumberton (7-1) 83 2
4. Stringer (7-1) 79 4
5. Biggersville (8-0) 54 5
Others receiving votes: Noxapater 12, Smithville 6.
Class Private Schools
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Jackson Prep (11) (8-0) 110 1
2. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (8-0) 99 2
3. Starkville Aca. (8-0) 78 4
4. Jackson Aca. (5-2) 70 3
5. Indianola Aca. (7-1) 58 5
Others receiving votes: Adams Christian 12, Lamar School 7, Simpson Aca. 6.