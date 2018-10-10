Mississippi AP Prep Polls — Week Nine

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — The Associated Press of Mississippi released its high school football polls for week nine of the 2018 season.

Class Overall

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Horn Lake (5) (8-0) 100 2

2. Hattiesburg (5) (7-0) 98 1

3. Brandon (1) (7-1) 91 3

4. Northwest Rankin (6-1) 79 4

5. Starkville (6-1) 64 6

6. West Point (6-1) 60 5

7. Madison Central (6-1) 43 7

8. Olive Branch (7-0) 25 8

9. Clinton (7-1) 17 10

10. East Central (7-0) 14 9

Others receiving votes: Jackson Prep 5, Louisville 2, Oak Grove 2, Lafayette 2, Corinth 1, Tupelo 1, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 1.

- Advertisement -

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Horn Lake (9) (8-0) 106 1

2. Brandon (2) (7-1) 101 2

3. Northwest Rankin (6-1) 89 3

4. Starkville (6-1) 78 4

5. Madison Central (6-1) 66 5

Others receiving votes: none.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Hattiesburg (10) (7-0) 109 1

2. West Point (1) (6-1) 99 2

3. Olive Branch (7-0) 88 3

4. Lafayette (5-2) 77 4

5. Picayune (5-2) 42 5

Others receiving votes: West Jones 25.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East Central (8) (7-0) 104 1

2. Louisville (3) (7-1) 102 2

3. Pontotoc (7-1) 89 3

4. Poplarville (6-1) 76 4

5. Mendenhall (7-0) 56 5

Others receiving votes: Corinth 13.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. North Panola (10) (6-1) 109 1

2. Winona (1) (8-0) 98 2

3. Houston (6-1) 81 3

4. Jefferson Davis County (6-2) 48 4

5. Water Valley (7-1) 38 T5

Others receiving votes: North Pontotoc 21, Velma Jackson 13, Columbia 13, Booneville 12, Jefferson County 7.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Taylorsville (11) (8-0) 110 1

2. Scott Central (8-0) 97 2

3. Collins (6-1) 89 3

4. Pelahatchie (7-1) 78 4

5. Pisgah (7-1) 60 5

Others receiving votes: Calhoun City 6.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simmons (11) (8-0) 110 1

2. Nanih Waiya (7-1) 96 3

3. Lumberton (7-1) 83 2

4. Stringer (7-1) 79 4

5. Biggersville (8-0) 54 5

Others receiving votes: Noxapater 12, Smithville 6.

Class Private Schools

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Jackson Prep (11) (8-0) 110 1

2. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (8-0) 99 2

3. Starkville Aca. (8-0) 78 4

4. Jackson Aca. (5-2) 70 3

5. Indianola Aca. (7-1) 58 5

Others receiving votes: Adams Christian 12, Lamar School 7, Simpson Aca. 6.