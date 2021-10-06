Mississippi appeals order requiring mental health plan

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has appealed a federal judge’s ruling that it come up with a plan detailing how it will work to prevent unnecessary institutionalization of people with mental illness. Lawyers for the state filed a notice of appeal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday. On Sept. 7, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ordered the state to submit an initial plan to the U.S. Justice Department and a mental health expert for feedback within 120 days. On Sept. 27, the state asked that the deadline be postponed because Mississippi intended to appeal.