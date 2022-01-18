Mississippi blood service officials have seen more donors despite a blood shortage

Mississippi Blood Service came to Columbus; the team travels all over the magnolia state

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Shortages are not limited to just your grocery store. Blood shortages have become an issue as of late and people that collect donations want communities to give if they’re able to. Mississippi Blood Service came to Columbus; the team travels all over the magnolia state and encourages people to donate if they’re willing and able to because right now there is a blood shortage.

Some folks can be hesitant to give blood, while others aren’t able to, but those that can give do it for various reasons

“One of my friends and coworkers her son recently had to have a procedure done it took about five units of blood to get him stabilized and I know there’s a big shortage of blood going on right now with the pandemic and everything in Mississippi so I felt that this was an opportunity for me to give,” said blood donor Amanda Holmes.

On Tuesday, January 18, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. people lined up to donate blood to the Mississippi Blood Service. The pandemic slowed down almost everything and even put some things to a halt; however, Blood Service supervisor Willie Reynolds said it didn’t slow down people from giving.

“It hasn’t slowed down the donations, but we’re very low because of a lot of illness that patients are having as well as a lot of children,” said Reynolds.

There is no specific blood type that the blood service looks for. Whether it be A, B, AB, or O it’s welcome and it can be used for different reasons.

“We use the blood for a lot of reasons; you have children with a lot of illness people may be having tragedies in their family to where they need blood as well as a lot of cancer patients as well as leukemia patients,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds encouraged folks that can donate blood when they can because it could save a life in the end.

“If you’re in good health and don’t have any illness or anything going on it’ll probably be in your best interest to come out and donate blood for fact that you know you’re helping save someone’s life you never know who you may be helping,” said Reynolds.

The crew is making their next stop in Ackerman and on Mississippi State University’s campus on Wednesday, January 19, 2021. They plan on coming back to Columbus in March or April.