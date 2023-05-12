Mississippi Blood Services hosting blood drive in front of WCBI

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You never know when you or a family member may need blood.

That’s why today is a good day to help your community by giving blood.

Mississippi Blood Services is in front of WCBI-TV Friday, May 12.

The team will be here from noon until 4 this afternoon for a blood drive.

Donors need to be 17 years old. You will be asked to fill out a quick questionnaire.

The entire blood donation process takes about 10 minutes.

WCBI is located at 201 5th Street in downtown Columbus.

