Mississippi Blood Services hosting blood drive in front of WCBI
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You never know when you or a family member may need blood.
That’s why today is a good day to help your community by giving blood.
Mississippi Blood Services is in front of WCBI-TV Friday, May 12.
The team will be here from noon until 4 this afternoon for a blood drive.
Donors need to be 17 years old. You will be asked to fill out a quick questionnaire.
The entire blood donation process takes about 10 minutes.
WCBI is located at 201 5th Street in downtown Columbus.
