Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issues endangered, missing child alert
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered, Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old Malyiah Crosby of Hinds County, Mississippi.
She is described as a black female, 5’3, weighing 95 pounds, with maroon hair and brown eyes.
Crosby was last seen at 3 a.m. on July 29, wearing a maroon Byram bulldog hoodie, light gray tights, burgundy hat, and red slides.
Malyiah Crosby was last seen getting into a tan 2001 Ford Explorer with a Mississippi license plate HN57049.
To report information contact Byram Police Department at 601-372-7748 or 911.