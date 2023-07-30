Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issues endangered, missing child alert

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered, Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old Malyiah Crosby of Hinds County, Mississippi.

She is described as a black female, 5’3, weighing 95 pounds, with maroon hair and brown eyes.

Crosby was last seen at 3 a.m. on July 29, wearing a maroon Byram bulldog hoodie, light gray tights, burgundy hat, and red slides.

Malyiah Crosby was last seen getting into a tan 2001 Ford Explorer with a Mississippi license plate HN57049.

To report information contact Byram Police Department at 601-372-7748 or 911.