Mississippi businesses shift production during pandemic

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – Some Mississippi businesses are shifting their production to essential products in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A jeans company in Shannon is making protective face masks. A coffee house based in Tupelo is baking bread. And, a beer brewery and a vodka distillery are making hand sanitizer.

- Advertisement -

Josh West is CEO of Blue Delta Jeans. He says a seamstress can make about 500 face guards in 12 hours. He wants his company to sew as many as 10,000 masks a day.

These products are much needed, and making them helps the factories stay afloat.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)