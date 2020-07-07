Mississippi coronavirus cases on the rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health puts a public order in place keeping some hospitals from doing elective surgeries due to the uptick in Coronavirus across the state.

957 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday along with 44 new deaths. Those deaths health experts say happened between July 3rd and 6th.

Hospitals in Hinds, Rankin, Madison, Forrest, Jones, and Washington counties are to refrain from operations that would keep someone in the hospital in an effort to free up space for coronavirus patients.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says right now is the worse the state has seen as far as outbreaks go.

“Stay home. Not only don’t go to small groups but stay at home as much as you can. The coronavirus is the worst it’s been this whole time. We’re seeing a massive number of new cases. I challenge you to call your primary care doctor, urgent care clinics and ask them what they’re seeing. They’re just overburdened with people showing up getting coronavirus tests,” said Dr. Dobbs.

Health officials say about 20 percent of the new cases are in those 18 to 29.