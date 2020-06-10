Mississippi couple launches fund aimed to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Many small businesses across Mississippi felt the pocket pinch as COVID-19 forced many small businesses to shut the doors.

However, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and help is on the way.

- Advertisement -

MS30DayFund is a non-profit organization that is aimed to help any small business in the state get back on its feet.

The vision first took off in Virginia, and after seeing success there, Marie and Brian Sanderson decided to give it a try in Mississippi.

“We feel like if there’s any state ready to help each other it’s the Mississippians so we set it up here,” said Marie.

Brian said this is a forgivable loan that can provide small businesses up to $3,000.

And while businesses are not asked to pay back the money, he hopes they will someday pay it forward.

“It’s not a repayment schedule but we ask them to pay it forward to other small businesses that are in need once they are back up on their feet,” said Brian.

So how do you know if you’re eligible?

“The application process is very clear on a few things,” said Marie. “You have to be a Mississippi business. You have to be a Mississippi resident. Your business has to have been around for a year.”

The organization kicked off Monday. And so far, Brian said hundreds of small businesses have applied.

“We had a lot of applications already and we are focusing on continuing to get the word out and get as many contributions in the doors as we can that can help small businesses,” said Brian.

Chris Collins is a barber at Liberty Bell Barbershop in Starkville and said many small businesses are in a huge hole.

He adds that this loan might be the ticket to help pull them out.

“I think that’s great,” said Collins. “A small town like this that is very community-oriented especially the downtown area where there are multiple businesses that were shut down for periods of time and stuff like that. I think someone being able to step up and do something like that can only benefit people around here.”

To learn more, click here.