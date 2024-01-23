Mississippi Court of Appeals says no to murder conviction appeal

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – An Arkansas man appealed his murder conviction. But the Mississippi Court of Appeals said no.

Donta Kirby was convicted of the first-degree murder of Lorenzo Halthon.

Halthon was found on the side of the road in 2020. He had been shot to death. Kirby admitted to being with Halthon the night of the murder.

The murder weapon was found in Kirby’s car. He was stopped for a traffic violation, but he ran from law enforcement.

Kirby was convicted of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in February of 2022. He was sentenced as a habitual offender.

District Attorney Scott Colom said he hoped the victim’s family could rest knowing the outcome is final.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X