JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi skyrockets today.

State health officials report 1,348 new cases today, along with 36 deaths.

- Advertisement -

Nearly 1,100 people are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

284 patients remain in I.C.U. and 163 of them are on a ventilator.

In our region, Lee County continues to see the most new cases with 64 today.

Monroe has 25, Lafayette 21, Pontotoc has 18 and Webster has 17.