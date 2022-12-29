Mississippi Department of Transportation highlights statewide projects

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is highlighting projects across the state, as the year comes to a close.

“Corridor V” in Itawamba County is one of those highlighted projects.

The $81 million project will build a four-lane highway known as State Route 76.

Completion of the Highway 49 project in Rankin County, work on the Highway 82 bypass in Greenville, along with bridge replacements in Tate and Tunica Counties are some of the achievements.

MDOT scheduled the repaving of nearly 200 miles of highway this past year, thanks, in part, to money from the Mississippi Lottery.

MDOT approved more than $964 million in new projects, which is the most ever.

More money from the legislature and federal funding made that possible.

Additional projects are expected next year.

