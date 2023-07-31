Mississippi Dept. of Human Services warns SNAP recipients of skimmers

card skimming

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Scammers are targeting people who get SNAP benefits and the Mississippi Department of Human Services is sending out a warning.

According to MDHS, there have been multiple reports of scammers getting access to SNAP EBT card numbers and PINs through skimming.

Card skimmers copy card information when a card is swiped or scanned for payment. This could happen through a grocery store payment system.

If you are a SNAP client and suspect you were a victim of fraud, MDHS said you should call the Mississippi EBT service center at the number on your screen to report the card as compromised and create a new PIN.

You should also file a report with the MDHS fraud hotline.

Finally, MDHS suggested SNAP participants take a few steps to avoid becoming a victim.

Avoid Simple PINs that may be easy for others to guess.

Keep your PIN secret. Also, check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges.

And, check card reading machines to make sure there’s nothing suspicious overlayed or attached to the card swiper or keypad.

