Mississippi Educational Enhancement Fund cashes in on lottery tickets

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi’s Educational Enhancement Fund is cashing in on lottery tickets.

The Mississippi Lottery’s February transfer of just over $9.5 million has put the fiscal year total to $84.1 million.

By state law, the first $80 million dollars in net proceeds each year goes to roads and bridges.

All of the money over that $80 million mark goes into the Education Enhancement Fund.

That means that the rest of the lottery transfers between now and June 30 will be going to the fund.

