Mississippi Educational Enhancement Fund cashes in on lottery tickets
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi’s Educational Enhancement Fund is cashing in on lottery tickets.
The Mississippi Lottery’s February transfer of just over $9.5 million has put the fiscal year total to $84.1 million.
By state law, the first $80 million dollars in net proceeds each year goes to roads and bridges.
All of the money over that $80 million mark goes into the Education Enhancement Fund.
That means that the rest of the lottery transfers between now and June 30 will be going to the fund.
