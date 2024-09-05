Mississippi Engineers talk technology with teachers of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Engineering teachers from across Mississippi are in Columbus learning about the latest techniques and tools.

The Lowndes County School District is hosting the annual Engineering State Conference at the district’s Career and Technical Center.

The conference brings speakers, educators, and vendors together to share information on research and curriculum, as well as to get a look at the newest products and tools on the market.

It gives instructors a chance to see what others are doing, so they can take new ideas back to their classrooms.

“It’s so important for people to be able to get together and to collaborate, share ideas with one another, find out the new and improved versions of things. ‘How do you guys do this?’ You know, ‘This might be a great tool that you can use.’ This is an event that happens every year, and we’re just thrilled to be able to host it,” said Susan McClelland, Director of Lowndes County CTC.

The conference runs through September 5.

On September 6, participants will tour area industries to see where some of their students may end up working.

This is Lowndes County’s first time to host the conference.

