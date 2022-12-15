Mississippi executes inmate Thomas Edwin Loden Jr.

PARCHMAN, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Convicted killer Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. was executed by lethal injection today at the Mississippi State Penitentiary.

The execution procedures began at 6 p.m. and Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. CST. The Mississippi Department of Corrections carried out the order of the Mississippi Supreme Court issued on November 17 after all appeals had been exhausted.

Loden was sentenced to death in Itawamba County Circuit Court on Sept 21, 2001, for the capital murder of a 16-year-old girl. He was also sentenced to 30 years for rape and to 30 years for sexual battery.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter