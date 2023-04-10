Mississippi Eyewear, Starkville Police Dept. to host Coffee with a Cop

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville and Oktibbeha County residents have a chance to meet with some of the folks who protect and serve the city.

Mississippi Eyewear and the Starkville Police Department are hosting Coffee with a Cop Tuesday morning.

People can enjoy a cup of coffee and a little conversation with SPD officers.

The event will be at Mississippi Eyewear at 116 East Main Street in Starkville from 8 until 9 Tuesday morning.

