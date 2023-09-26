Mississippi Forestry Commission requests resources to combat wildfires

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – With extended drought on the horizon, the Mississippi Forestry Commission requested resources from other states to combat wildfires.

These resources included equipment and personnel, which will be funneled through the South Central and Southeastern Wildland Fire Compacts.

The Florida Forest Service provided strike teams to fight Mississippi wildfires. More help is expected from Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and possibly more.

Currently, 45 counties in Mississippi are under a burn ban.

