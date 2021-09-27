Mississippi gov: Still no word on medical marijuana session

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is still not saying whether he will call legislators into special session to enact a medical marijuana program and consider other issues that House and Senate leaders are promoting. Reeves spokeswoman Bailey Martin says no announcement was expected from the governor Monday. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn said Friday that they want Reeves to set a special session because negotiators from the two chambers have agreed on a medical marijuana proposal, and they believe they’ve lined up enough votes to pass it. Hosemann and Gunn also want legislators to provide financial help to hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.