Mississippi Governor, MDOT declares Work Zone Awareness Week

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – As you cruise down the highway and spot a flash of orange, you likely think of construction zones.

Recognizing the signs of these work zones is crucial to avoiding accidents and potentially saving lives.

Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Department of Transportation declared Work Zone Awareness Week April 17-21.

This campaign reminded people of the daily dangers drivers and MDOT workers encounter.

Over 800 people died in work zone accidents in 2020.

MDOT reminded us to avoid distractions, slow down, move into open lanes when possible, and maintain a safe distance from others.

Highway work zones are there to protect both drivers and the dedicated crews working beyond the yellow line.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter