Mississippi Governor signs bills aiming to retain medical professionals

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed three bills he said will help strengthen hospitals and increase the pipeline for much-needed medical professionals in the state.

Reeves signed House Bill 271 and Senate Bill 2372. These bills both deal with the Mississippi Hospital Sustainability Grant Program.

The $103 million fund will be handled by the Mississippi Department of Health. It is designed to make direct investments in hospitals to help them maintain their bottom lines while providing the best care to their patients.

The governor also signed Senate Bill 2371, which establishes the Accelerate Mississippi Nursing / Allied Health Grant Program to increase capacity in nursing and healthcare training programs. And the Physician Residency and Fellowship Start-up program to do the same for physicians.

Those programs will fall under the Office of Workforce Development.

