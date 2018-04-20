Mississippi governor steered data firm to university

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s governor referred two British businessmen to the University of Mississippi to develop their data analysis company modeled on Cambridge Analytica.

The Oxford Eagle reports the company, Big Data Dolphins, has leased space in the university’s research park.

University officials tell the Clarion Ledger the space remains vacant and that Ole Miss hasn’t signed any research agreement with the company.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant has cultivated friendships with supporters of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union. Some have ties to Cambridge Analytica.

Cambridge Analytica is alleged to have used data from Facebook accounts to aid President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. Former employee Brittany Kaiser testified about the Mississippi link Tuesday before the U.K. Parliament.

The university denies receiving or analyzing data from Big Data Dolphins or Cambridge Analytica.

