Mississippi governor: Wife is armed and ready for burglars

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s governor has a warning for burglars: His wife is armed and waiting.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant tweeted Tuesday night:

Had a burglary at our little farm in Copiah County. Asked the First Lady not to go down until we find the perpetrators. Her response: I’m taking my AR down and waiting on their a~~~s!!!! — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) July 25, 2018

Bryant and his wife, Deborah, own nearly 19 acres of land in Copiah County, about 50 miles southwest of Jackson.

The governor’s spokesman referred questions Wednesday the Copiah County sheriff, who did not immediately return a call.

Bryant is a longtime advocate of gun owners’ rights. He had a gun atop a Bible on his desk in 2016 as he signed a law authorizing churches to train their own armed guards.

