Mississippi governor’s school returns to MUW campus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-The Mississippi Governor’s School returns to The Mississippi University for Women Campus.

52 scholars from 36 school districts in the state of Mississippi will participate in the tuition-free residential honors program.

Since its establishment, the program has provided nearly 3,500 students across the state with a high-quality educational experience. And the theme for this year’s event is Creating a Culture of Belonging.

Board members says one feature that distinguishes the governor’s school model from traditional models of learning is the emphasis on the interaction between formal and informal learning.

On June 11th , he school will partner with the Dream Center Golden Triangle crew for service day.