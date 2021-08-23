Mississippi has reached a deadly milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi reaches a deadly milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 8,000 people in the state have died from issues related to the virus.

The state department of health says there are 56 newly reported deaths today.

7,249 cases were reported over the past three days.

Mississippi’s seven-day average is about 3,500 cases a day.