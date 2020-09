MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Nettleton man has died following a collision on Highway 45 South.

It happened just after 8:30 Tuesday night.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 45 year old Mark Rakestraw was riding a Harley motorcyle when he collided with a pickup truck.

Gurley says Rackstraw died at the scene of the accident, just south of Nettleton, near Buchanan Road.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating.