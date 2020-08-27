Mississippi Highway Patrol endure chase through two counties

LEE AND PRENTISS COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A pursuit through two counties ends with a teenager in handcuffs.

State troopers say about 11:30 this morning Booneville police spotted a car wanted in connection with a hit and run.

Investigators say 19-year-old Savannah Tigner of Booneville refused to stop.

The chase went into Lee County and Tupelo before spike strips stopped the pursuit.

Tigner is being charged with hit and run, speeding, failure to yield to emergency lights and felony fleeing.

Other charges are possible.