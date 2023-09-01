Mississippi Highway Patrol holiday enforcement period starts September 1
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s holiday enforcement period begins September 1.
Troopers will be seen on more frequently on state highways during the Labor Day Holiday Travel Period.
It begins at 6 p.m. and ends at midnight Monday.
MHP will have safety checkpoints.
While impaired drivers will be a key focus, troopers will also be looking out for speeders, distracted drivers, and seatbelt violations.
