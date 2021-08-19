Mississippi Highway Patrol reminding drivers to stop for buses

School buses are back on the roads; it's time to slow down

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – State troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are asking drivers to slow down and follow the rules of the road – especially when it comes to buses.

State law says you must stop for a school bus. It doesn’t matter which direction you are headed. If the bus is stopped, you need to stop as well.

Drivers must wait until all children have crossed the street, the road or even the highway.

Watch for the arm on the bus. It extends to let drivers know the bus is stopped.

Lights on the bus also will indicate slowing or stopping.

MHP Master Sergeant Derrick Beckom reminds drivers that passing a bus when its stopped is illegal and very dangerous.

“When mom and dad send them off to school from that bus stop, they are anticipating that child getting to school safely and getting home from school. Help everyone out there to do your part and threat it as though it was your child getting on and off that bus. Keep that in mind and then you would make the right decision and stop and wait for the bus to load and unload.”

Buses running county routes are normally on the road earlier and dropping off later.