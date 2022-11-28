Mississippi Highway Patrol reports increase of holiday crashes this year

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to more crashes this year than last year during their Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period.

Tragically, six car accidents were deadly.

None of the accidents happened within our viewing area.

During the period from Wednesday to Sunday night, there were 172 arrests for impaired driving.

That is also up from last year’s numbers.

MHP investigated 212 crashes in total.

