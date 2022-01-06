Mississippi Highway Patrol seeking certified law officers for upcoming class

For the first time, MHP will hold a cadet class for law officers

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for cadets for its next class, but this class will only be for those who are certified police officers.

Orientation meetings will be held at local MHP Troop substations for anyone interested in applying for Cadet Class 66.

Unlike other classes, this upcoming class is only for current or former law enforcement officers.

This is the first time the Mississippi Highway Patrol is holding a cadet class for those who have been certified as a law officer for at least two years.

“It will be an abberviated type school, but it will be just as hard as any patrol school we have ever had,” said SSGT Bryan McGee, public affairs officer for Troop F.

“I think the advantage of getting some prior law guys , class going like this, it would be guys that kind of know what to expect and hopefully our dropout rate won’t be quite as bad because again, we always stay around that 150 plus who can retire at any minute, so we need hands on, boots on the ground to get our numbers up so we can continue to serve this great state,” said Sgt. Derrick Beckom, public affairs officer for Troop G.

The deadline to apply for the class is January 21st. You can find out the dates for orientations at different Troop substations by going to the MHP Facebook page.