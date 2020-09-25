Mississippi Highway Patrol takes applications for Cadet Class 65

NORTHEAST, Miss. (WCBI) – If you like being on our state roads and want to protect and serve, the Mississippi Highway Patrol has a job for you.

MHP is accepting applications for Cadet Class 65.

The application deadline is October 31st.

After graduation, there are opportunities for troopers to advance their career in the department of public safety.

Highway patrolmen can work in crash reconstruction, criminal investigations, narcotics, explosives, diving, or aviation.

Cadet Class 65 will begin training early next year.